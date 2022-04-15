Feel Good Friday: Trailblazing a path of kindness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s Feel Good Friday spotlights a group of local students who have made “random acts of kindness” their calling card. In fact, you may have even seen them at work last weekend, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Secor Road in Toledo.

They are members of the Trailblazers at Toledo Technical Academy (TTA). The group includes students in seventh through eleventh grades and their mission is volunteerism and random acts of kindness. On Saturday, April 9, members carried signs with encouraging messages like, “stop worrying, start singing,” “who you are matters,” and even one offering “free hugs.”

“What’s weird is, generally, the people who want free hugs are the ones who need it the least, and the ones who need it the most don’t actively request them,” explained sophomore, Oliver Jesse.

TTA teacher and club leader, Melody Basta, says the students meet weekly, undertaking small projects to spread cheer within the school, and once a month, they do something for the community. Past projects have included helping at a local animal shelter, writing letters for deployed service members or making notes for nursing home residents.

The idea to hold a “kindness rally” came up late last fall, but due to poor weather, was moved to the spring, with the blessing of Toledo Police.

“At first, we were worried because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to (do this) on the street. As soon as they told us we didn’t need a permit they said, go ahead, it sounds like a great idea,” Basta said.

“Just be nice to each other. The world needs more of that.”

If you have an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.