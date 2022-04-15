Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: Trailblazing a Path of Kindness

Local students make it their mission to do random acts of kindness
By Sashem Brey
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s Feel Good Friday spotlights a group of local students who have made “random acts of kindness” their calling card. In fact, you may have even seen them at work last weekend, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Secor Road in Toledo.

They are members of the Trailblazers at Toledo Technical Academy (TTA). The group includes students in seventh through eleventh grades and their mission is volunteerism and random acts of kindness. On Saturday, April 9, members carried signs with encouraging messages like, “stop worrying, start singing,” “who you are matters,” and even one offering “free hugs.”

“What’s weird is, generally, the people who want free hugs are the ones who need it the least, and the ones who need it the most don’t actively request them,” explained sophomore, Oliver Jesse.

TTA teacher and club leader, Melody Basta, says the students meet weekly, undertaking small projects to spread cheer within the school, and once a month, they do something for the community. Past projects have included helping at a local animal shelter, writing letters for deployed service members or making notes for nursing home residents.

The idea to hold a “kindness rally” came up late last fall, but due to poor weather, was moved to the spring, with the blessing of Toledo Police.

“At first, we were worried because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to (do this) on the street. As soon as they told us we didn’t need a permit they said, go ahead, it sounds like a great idea,” Basta said.

“Just be nice to each other. The world needs more of that.”

If you have an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite the morning of April 14, 2022.
Fire destroys Central Toledo home
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate spotted in Bedford Twp.

Latest News

Local students make it their mission to do random acts of kindness
Feel Good Friday: Trailblazing a path of kindness
Feel Good Friday: Making moves across the board
Feel Good Friday: Making moves across the board
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: Making moves across the board
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: Building a brand, building a future