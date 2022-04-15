Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office announced on Friday.

A spokesperson said he is in quarantine and received a monoclonal antibody treatment. He’s had mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.

First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative for the virus. Both DeWines are fully-vaccinated and boosted.

