Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office announced on Friday.

A spokesperson said he is in quarantine and received a monoclonal antibody treatment. He’s had mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.

First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative for the virus. Both DeWines are fully-vaccinated and boosted.

