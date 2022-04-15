Traffic
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter

James Seibers receives 5 year sentence for involuntary manslaughter after firing gun
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a bullet fragment during a gun fight on Toledo's East Side in 2019.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alisha Lauharn still carries with her the day her daughter died in her arms.

“I watched my daughter die that day. They did no justice,” said Lauharn.

That day was March 11th, 2019 along Nevada near Dover on Toledo’s east side. Court records show Lauharn’s daughter, Alexia Carey, who was 16 years old and went by the nickname LuLu, argued with another girl on social media over a boy. It escalated into a street fight involving several other people and guns.

“If I would’ve known there was any guns in that situation, it would’ve been tooken care of a different way,” added Lauharn, who still has bullet holes in her vehicle from the violence that erupted that day.

Toledo police arrested and charged three juveniles. Two were sentenced to two and a half years, a third got three years.

One adult, James Seibers, 50, was charged with firing a gun – what his attorney called a warning shot – that ricocheted, and a fragment struck Alexia in the chest.

“Now you mean to tell me that a shell casing flew in the air three doors down and was strong enough to go inside my daughter’s chest plate and strike her heart and her lung?” asked Lauharn who is skeptical of the findings.

In early April 2022, Seibers entered an Alford plea – not admitting guilt – to involuntary manslaughter. A judge sentenced him to 5 years, with more than 3 already served.

“I just don’t understand how a man can be that, of that nature, and all these human beings that are adults that we’re supposed to be role models to our children,” said Lauharn, who plans to seek another legal avenue and possibly file a civil suit.

