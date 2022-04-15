Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 1500 block of Broadway Thursday afternoon for a person shot.

Police said two men were in a verbal fight at the Stop and Go in the 700 block of South and it continued in the parking lot of the McDonald’s. One of the men fired several shots at the other and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim of the shooting showed up at an area hospital while officers investigated the scene.

Police did not release the identities of the shooter or the victim. According to TPD records, the extent of the victim’s injuries were unknown when officials filed the report as the man was undergoing testing at the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite the morning of April 14, 2022.
Fire destroys Central Toledo home
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate spotted in Bedford Twp.

Latest News

ODOT: Craig Bridge to be back in service shortly
The man claims the dog tried to attack him.
911 call from man who shot and killed dog with a crossbow
TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene
Toledo man admits to fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow during 911 call
Toledo man admits to fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow during 911 call