Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 1500 block of Broadway Thursday afternoon for a person shot.

Police said two men were in a verbal fight at the Stop and Go in the 700 block of South and it continued in the parking lot of the McDonald’s. One of the men fired several shots at the other and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim of the shooting showed up at an area hospital while officers investigated the scene.

Police did not release the identities of the shooter or the victim. According to TPD records, the extent of the victim’s injuries were unknown when officials filed the report as the man was undergoing testing at the hospital.

