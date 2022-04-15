Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

By Gray News Staff and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in Baton Rouge.when the bullet hit him.

Family members confirmed to WAFB that O’Neal, a collegiate star at LSU, would take care of the costs.

Devin had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, his family said.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said. “But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”

Family members said they tried leaving the home after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row, but the mother was told she would have to pay thousands of dollars to move.

“I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened. My son got killed,” Devin’s mother Tye Toliver said.

Police have not announced any arrests, and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite the morning of April 14, 2022.
Fire destroys Central Toledo home
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate spotted in Bedford Twp.

Latest News

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds
4/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The local range attracts people from all over the region
Hittin’ The Town: Hitting the mark at a local archery range
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
Metroparks Meetup: Springtime in the Toledo Botanical Garden
Metroparks Meetup: Springtime in the Toledo Botanical Garden