TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and fleeing the scene.

According to Toledo Police, officers responded to a call for a person stabbed in the 2200 block of Auburn on Thursday night. Sophia Harris, 42, was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she pointed to the suspect, James Moore, 43, who ran away on foot.

Emergency crews took Harris to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers chased after Moore on foot and were able to take him into custody. Moore is facing criminal charges including felonious assault and obstructing official business.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.