Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/16: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Chilly and dry for Easter, but some sticking snow will be possible Monday.
4/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lighter winds and lows around 30. SUNDAY: Morning frost, then staying chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lots of sunshine as well with more clouds arriving late in the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: A mix of rain and snow in the morning with a slushy coating possible, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Otherwise, more rain likely Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. EXTENDED: Rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in Monday night into Tuesday, when it will also be breezy with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain Wednesday night and becoming breezy. Staying breezy into Thursday when there may be a lingering morning shower, followed by sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s
TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene

Latest News

April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
4/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/15/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Still gusty this afternoon, leading into a drier and cooler Easter weekend! Dan Smith has the...
4/15: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast