4/16: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lighter winds and lows around 30. SUNDAY: Morning frost, then staying chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lots of sunshine as well with more clouds arriving late in the day. SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: A mix of rain and snow in the morning with a slushy coating possible, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Otherwise, more rain likely Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. EXTENDED: Rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in Monday night into Tuesday, when it will also be breezy with highs around 50. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain Wednesday night and becoming breezy. Staying breezy into Thursday when there may be a lingering morning shower, followed by sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

