Anglers from all over the country casting their lines in the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday was the perfect for a day to be out on the Maumee River. The annual Walleye Run attracts thousands of anglers from all over the world and it’s just about at its peak.

There are some sure signs of spring in our region. Flowers are beginning to bloom, the grass is getting greener and the walleye are running. Lines of anglers have been casting their lines for weeks from the middle of the river and the shoreline, hoping to land the big one. And they travel from far and wide.

Mario Campos owns Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters.

“We’ve had people from every state in the country. Alaska, Hawaii, New York to Maine,” said Campos. “We had some guys in this morning from Kansas. They come from all over the world to fish the Maumee.”

James Faber is from Massillon, Ohio. He’s been hooked on fishing for the last 30-years and says there’s a lot to love about fishing in the Maumee.

“Just being in nature, enjoying the quiet and the excitement,” Faber said. “It doesn’t get any better than this, it really doesn’t.”

And he has a real fish story to share. James landed two walleye while we were there.

”I’ve been all over this great country of ours and I’ve fished a lot of fish, but the Walleye Run in the Maumee River is one of a kind.”

Scott Reber has been fishing here for more than 20 years. He has an interesting description of what it can be like.

“It’s just combat fishing out here trying to get that walleye,” Reber said. “We love getting outside and doing what we like to do, catch fish.”

Scott makes the trip from the Columbus area every year.

“We’ve caught some 30-inch fish here or larger there are some big ones here. They have yet to show up, but should be here any day.”

Campos says all the fishing adds up to a big economic boost for the area.

“We see between 8-10,000 thousand people come in from March to April. They are spending money at hotels, restaurants, bait shops and gas stations, so the economic impact is huge.”

So how does this year’s run stack up?

“The Maumee River and Lake Erie are both getting healthier. So we’re seeing a good hatch and spawns. This has been a good year,” said Campos.

And it’s days like this that keep everyone coming back year after year.

Campos expects the run to continue for another 10-14 days.

