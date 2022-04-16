The clock is ticking on tax season: What you need to know about last minute filing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Taxes are due Monday, April 18th, a little earlier than the past two pandemic-filled years. If you have not filed yet there are some important things experts want you to know.

“Make sure you have everything in front of you before you get to a computer and hopefully e-file and choose direct deposit because that is the easiest and most convenient way,” said IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino.

There are other ways to go about filing your taxes besides online, like meeting in-person with an accountant, but IRS spokesperson Tulino recommends not sending anything by mail.

“It’s going to take a lot longer than normal to process a paper return this year in light of the pandemic and all we had to administer, and with the inventory we still have from the past couple of years,” Tulino added.

Dave Gang with Liberty Tax here in Toledo tells 13abc the biggest problem they are seeing across the board involves income taxes.

“The W-4 when you start working and filling it out is really complicated this year,” said Gang.

He adds many people made mistakes on that form which caused less taxes to come out of their paychecks.

“Less coming out of their paychecks means it’s closer at the end of the year, means their refund is less,” said Gang.

This is not the only problem experts are seeing according to those 13abc spoke with, as taxes can be confusing for many people. If you are procrastinating, Tulino with the IRS says an extension might be the best option.

“You feel you’re not going to file an accurate return, or you may miss out on a tax benefit, or you don’t have the paperwork you need take the extension of time to file. It gives you six months through mid-October,” Tulino said.

If you do owe money back to the government, paying some by the deadline is better than none at all, though.

“Because the penalties and interest are much greater for a balance due return, when the return is not filed as opposed to filing a return and paying something and not full paying,” said Tulino.

Tulino adds that anyone with last minute questions should head over to the IRS website before calling because phone lines will take a while to get through.

