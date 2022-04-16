Crews fight two vacant house fires in East Toledo
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two vacant houses went up in flames early Saturday evening in East Toledo.
Crews were battling two fully-involved fires that broke out before 5:30 p.m. on Federal Street just off Nevada Street.
Both were declared total losses, officials said. Firefighters believe the fire started in one house and spread to the other. Wind played a factor, they said.
