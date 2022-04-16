Traffic
Family of Oxford High School shooting victim files lawsuit against district

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The family of one of the four students killed at Oxford High School in November has filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Oxford Community School District.

The lawsuit alleges the district knew the shooter was suicidal and dangerous, but released him back to class regardless.

The lawsuit was filed the same day a group called “Change 4 Oxford” held a press conference and claimed school leaders aren’t doing enough.

Lori Bourgeau is one of the parents that spoke out Thursday. She said the district isn’t putting in enough effort to prevent another tragedy.

“The school board knows an investigation will show the mistakes the administration and board made leading up to Nov. 30,” Bourgeau said. “And rather than identifying the security breakdowns and policy holes that need to be corrected to ensure our students, our teachers, our staff, are safe, they’re protecting themselves.”

“Every day these students need to be picked up from school because they don’t feel safe,” said parent Jeff Jones. “And daily, there are medical issues, as well as many students who don’t feel comfortable using restrooms or even to eat in a cafeteria.”

The group wants the school district to hire a new independent school safety expert and start a public and transparent update of the Oxford High School’s safety plan, so the community can provide input.

Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement that reads, in part, “Since the tragedy on Nov. 30, Oxford Community Schools has engaged our community through meetings, phone calls, town halls, forums, and surveys to listen and garner feedback. Input from our students, staff and families has helped shape and drive our successful return to school plan and our school safety plans.”

The alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is expected in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. He’s facing 24 charges, including first-degree murder.

Prior coverage:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

