Local woman says neighbor spray-painted hate speech to intimidate her family

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman says her family was the target of hate speech. She tells 13abc a neighbor spray painted a hateful message for her family to see in an attempt to intimidate them.

Jashira Rivera has lived in Oregon for years. She says after recently having a disagreement with a neighbor, the neighbor spray-painted “F*** you immigrants,” on his own home. “Immigrants” was spelled incorrectly in the graffiti.

“When my husband came around to take out the garbage, he came in and told me ‘look what is written on the doors of the neighbors,” Rivera said. “After this, we feel very insecure, we feel very uncomfortable.”

Rivera spoke to 13abc through a translator.

Although she and her husband were born in Puerto Rico, and are therefore U.S. citizens, she believes the message was intended for her family.

Another neighbor told 13abc these kind of situations are rare in Oregon -- but she wasn’t surprised as the community lacks diversity.

“She is very angry because this is not with her personal values, in a Christian family they don’t believe in bullying and they do not accept any of this type of behavior.”

Rivera says she doesn’t want her three children seeing this.

“Things like this we don’t want our generation that we are raising to learn, because things like this are not acceptable or right. There should be no bullying or violence and that is what things like this start,” says Rivera.

Rivera is receiving legal advice to figure out what the family’s options are since the spray paint is not on their property. She said she doesn’t want other Hispanic people in the community to have a similar experience.

13abc attempted to reach the neighbor with the graffiti displayed at home and by phone and could not get in touch.

