Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

ODOT: Craig Bridge to be back in service shortly

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said the Craig Bridge will be back in service shortly on Friday night.

The department said test lifts conducted on Friday were successful.

The bridge was stuck open for weeks after an electrical malfunction. In March, an ODOT spokesperson told 13abc a component to fix a faulty electrical panel was hard to come by as it was an original piece.

The Craig Bridge drawbridge operator wasn't able to lower it due to a faulty electrical panel,...
The Craig Bridge drawbridge operator wasn't able to lower it due to a faulty electrical panel, according to ODOT.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
Fire destroys a home on Oakwood and Waite the morning of April 14, 2022.
Fire destroys Central Toledo home
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Airport Highway Wednesday night.
Two hospitalized in head-on collision
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate spotted in Bedford Twp.

Latest News

The man claims the dog tried to attack him.
911 call from man who shot and killed dog with a crossbow
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s
TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene
Toledo man admits to fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow during 911 call
Toledo man admits to fatally shooting a dog with a crossbow during 911 call