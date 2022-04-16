ODOT: Craig Bridge to be back in service shortly

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said the Craig Bridge will be back in service shortly on Friday night.

The department said test lifts conducted on Friday were successful.

The bridge was stuck open for weeks after an electrical malfunction. In March, an ODOT spokesperson told 13abc a component to fix a faulty electrical panel was hard to come by as it was an original piece.

The Craig Bridge drawbridge operator wasn't able to lower it due to a faulty electrical panel, according to ODOT. (wtvg)

