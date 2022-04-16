Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday, May 17, 2019, from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school. (Ohio State University via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By JOHN SEEWER
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is paying out $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by former athletes and other men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a now-deceased team doctor. The payouts by the university have now reached just under $60 million to nearly 290 men. The latest settlement announced Friday ends lawsuits brought by 57 survivors. Dozens more have yet to settle. The lawsuits say former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss carried out the abuse beginning in the late 1970s and through the late ’90s. No one has publicly defended Strauss, who died in 2005.

Most Read

Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

Latest News

JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta
Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate...
FACT FOCUS: Josh Mandel Senate campaign ad scrutinized
Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban