Person crashes vehicle into house and runs someone over
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department says someone took a vehicle, crashed the car into a house, and then ran over a woman.
It happened early Saturday morning at 855 Colburn Street in Toledo.
13abc has reached out to police for more information on this incident but have yet to hear back.
