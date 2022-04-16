Tools stolen from Toledo paving company
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say an unknown man broke into the fenced area at Crestline Paving on Nebraska Friday afternoon and stole a number of tools.
Authorities say he took a generator, a hammer, a grinder, saws and more.
Police are still looking for the man responsible.
