4/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: A mix of rain and snow arriving mid-morning. Snow may fall heavily from late Monday morning into the early afternoon, leading to a slushy inch or two of accumulation. Late day highs will be in the low 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow showers likely with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: A few lingering rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in. It’ll also be breezy and partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain and breezy conditions return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Then skies clear Thursday afternoon and highs end up around 70. Mostly cloudy Friday with thunderstorms possible and highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Saturday and much warmer with highs approaching 80.

