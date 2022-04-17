Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Feeling and possibly looking like winter again as we start this week.
4/17: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: A mix of rain and snow arriving mid-morning. Snow may fall heavily from late Monday morning into the early afternoon, leading to a slushy inch or two of accumulation. Late day highs will be in the low 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow showers likely with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: A few lingering rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in. It’ll also be breezy and partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain and breezy conditions return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Then skies clear Thursday afternoon and highs end up around 70. Mostly cloudy Friday with thunderstorms possible and highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Saturday and much warmer with highs approaching 80.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into a house multiple times
Person crashes vehicle into house and runs someone over
Large fire at apartment complex
Two injured in large fire at Briar Cliff apartments
Jarisha Rivera says her neighbor spray painted "F*** you immigrants" to intimidate her family.
Local woman says neighbor spray-painted hate speech to intimidate her family
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s
TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene

Latest News

April 17, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
April 17, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
4/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/16: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
April 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast