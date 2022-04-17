Two injured in large fire at Briar Hill apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are in the hospital after a large fire burned at the Briar Hill apartments off Airport Highway in Toledo on Sunday.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says they were called to the apartments around 8:45 Sunday morning. Officials say there was heavy smoke when they arrived, and that evacuations started immediately.

The fire department says two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one woman who jumped from her third floor apartment to escape the flames.

At last check, the fire is contained but not yet under control, and Airport Highway is closed at Byrne to at least Elmdale.

It is under investigation and fire officials are now working to make sure everyone is accounted for.

