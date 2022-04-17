Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Walleye clinch Brabham Cup with win Saturday

Team secures home-ice advantage throughout playoffs
The Walleye clinched the Brabham Cup for the third time in team history.
The Walleye clinched the Brabham Cup for the third time in team history.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye clinched the Brabham Cup Saturday night after the team’s 9-2 win at home against Kalamazoo.

It’s the third time in team history the Walleye have won the ECHL’s regular-season title. The Walleye also won the Brabham Cup in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

With the win, the Walleye also secured home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Their Kelly Cup playoff run begins with a series against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The team’s first two playoff games are at the Huntington Center on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Tickets are on sale now for the best-of-seven series.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Alexia Carey, who was 16 and attended Northwood High School, was killed by a...
Mother outraged by plea deal in 2019 death of daughter
A person was trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident at 1400 N. Summit Street on...
Man killed in industrial accident in Toledo
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
Investigation into former Bowling Green High School strength coach
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Person hospitalized after shooting at a Toledo McDonald’s
TPD: Toledo man arrested after stabbing woman, fleeing the scene

Latest News

Two vacant houses go up in flames in East Toledo
Car crashes into home multiple times
Car crashes into home multiple times
4/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
The fires broke out before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Federal Street just off Nevada Street.
Crews fight two vacant house fires in East Toledo