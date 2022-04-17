Walleye clinch Brabham Cup with win Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye clinched the Brabham Cup Saturday night after the team’s 9-2 win at home against Kalamazoo.

It’s the third time in team history the Walleye have won the ECHL’s regular-season title. The Walleye also won the Brabham Cup in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

With the win, the Walleye also secured home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Their Kelly Cup playoff run begins with a series against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The team’s first two playoff games are at the Huntington Center on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Tickets are on sale now for the best-of-seven series.

