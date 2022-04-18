419 Day returns in force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Businesses throughout northwest Ohio are preparing to celebrate their super-local connections Tuesday.

419 Day, a clever combination of the region’s area code and the calendar date for April 19, is a chance to showcase perfect examples of those looking to Buy Local.

Everything from Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s Pour-1-9 Hazy IPA to a scavenger hunt at the Franklin Park Mall.

Pandemic precautions hindered the makeshift celebration the past two years, but now most businesses will be offering their specials without limits or masks.

You can find more opportunities to enjoy 419 Day on this Facebook page.

