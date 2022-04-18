After hours party ends with shots fired and a woman hit by a car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to a police report, deputies were called to Colburn Street in Toledo around 4 a.m. on Saturday after hearing reports of gunfire.

Toledo police say that an unknown suspect fired shots that hit a parked car. On top of that, there was a robbery and a woman was hit by a car.

TPD says Kenneth Powell was driving the car, and he was arrested and charged the robbery, operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving without a license.

A neighbor describes what he witnessed: “We were all sitting here, most of us were asleep, and I wake up to hearing ‘pop, pop, pop’ and I’m like what’s going on here. So I look out the window from the room I’m in, and I just see a bunch of people arguing, fighting, clearing out.”

He and other neighbors who live on Colburn say this is not the first time something like this happened. In fact, they believe the person who lives at the house is operating some sort of afterhours club, something police are investigating.

An anonymous neighbor says the parties happen “Thursday at times to Sunday every week. Bottles will be cleaned up, I found a clip from a gun, live rounds, 9 mm Luger rounds. And I’m like yeah that’s not good, we’ve got kids up and down this street, some elderly people.”

Neighbors are worried it’s only going to get worse. If a person was hit by a car, what could happen next?

“It’s got to stop. We just there and start falling asleep and it wakes you right back up. I can’t do this anymore and I know they can’t either,” says the neighbor.

Police say they were made aware on the alleged afterhours club by a neighbor and that Community Services is working on a solution.

