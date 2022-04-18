Some local 4-H members will not show cattle this year because of high feed prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The price of grain is up significantly, which means the cost of many livestock feeds has also gone up. There are some unintended consequences from that for some local kids in 4-H who show cattle and other large animals.

It’s expensive to raise a steer or a heifer to compete at the fair. And with feed prices up significantly, cattle projects are off the table this year for some 4-H members.

AnnMarie Nietz is a senior at Lake High School. She’s been showing cattle since she was 10-years-old as a member of the Lake Harvesters 4-H Club. Farming is a way of life for the entire family. “We’re out here in the barn all the time taking care of the cattle and the rest of our animals. There are no holidays. We’re out here working before school, and then after school we come out and check on them.”

In addition to the long hours logged every day, it also takes a sizeable investment to get the cattle ready for the fair. Feed prices are up about 20 percent. “The price is up $5 per bag, and it takes two bags a day to feed about four steer, so that is $10 a day extra. Over the course of a month, that adds up quickly to about $300 extra.”

AnnMarie will be showing cattle at this year’s Wood County Fair, but some others in her 4-H club who usually do, will not. “To have people not be able to come to the fair doing something they love, like showing a heifer or steer, it breaks my heart. It’s not their fault, it’s not something they can control.”

Aaron Holleran is an advisor for the Lake Harvesters 4-H Club. “It’s like if your kid would have to sit on the sideline of a basketball game with a hurt knee. It’s tough to see.”

Aaron says the kids in his club will still be competing at the fair, just with different animals or projects. “We’ve seen some kids go from having a dairy or beef feeder project to chickens, goats, or some smaller animals where the cost is a lot less.”

AnnMarie says 4-H teaches a lot of important life lessons, and this is one more. She says it’s tough, but hard work will pay off in the end. “Our club members all care about each other. Some may have to take a year off, but we’ll all come back better next year.”

