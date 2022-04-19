4/18: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

After winter’s last hurrah (one would think), Tuesday will prove a bit warmer in the mid-40s with a northwest breeze -- though flurries will still be flying in the morning. Off-and-on rain chances will be the order of the week, with a few rumbles of thunder in the works to bookend the weekend. If you weren’t a fan of this recent cold snap, give it a few days.. this coming weekend could very well deliver our first 80s of the year!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.