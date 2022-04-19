Traffic
4/18: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

From slushy snow today... to the 80s this weekend!
Slushy snow to start the week... and MUCH warmer to start next weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After winter’s last hurrah (one would think), Tuesday will prove a bit warmer in the mid-40s with a northwest breeze -- though flurries will still be flying in the morning. Off-and-on rain chances will be the order of the week, with a few rumbles of thunder in the works to bookend the weekend. If you weren’t a fan of this recent cold snap, give it a few days.. this coming weekend could very well deliver our first 80s of the year!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

