4/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

40s today, 80s by the weekend; rain returns tomorrow night
Chilly and breezy today, but still eyeing that big warming trend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It’s a chilly, breezy Tuesday, with northwest winds gusting a bit past 30 mph through the early evening. The warming trend will take hold, with a dry midweek in the 50s and Thursday 60s... though rain will roll back in overnight into Thursday morning. All eyes remain on the weekend, with both days soaring into the 80s! It will, however, be short-lived. Another system will send highs back down to the 40s this time next week.

