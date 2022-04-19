Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hits house and woman with a car
After hours party ends with shots fired and a woman hit by a car
Aaron Veyon (left) remains on the run
‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer
Large fire at apartment complex
Two injured in large fire at Briar Cliff apartments
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
The cost increase means some 4-H members will not be raising cattle for the fair
Some local 4-H members will not show cattle this year because of high feed prices

Latest News

4/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Cleaning out your trash cans
Cleaning out your trash cans
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
You can find dozens of companies that clean garbage bins in southern states. It's a necessity...
It’s almost trash can cleaning season
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death