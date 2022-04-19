April 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool and breezy today with a high in the middle 40s. There is a chance for a few sprinkles and flurries. Clearing and light winds may lead to patchy fog overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Increasing clouds are expected Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. A lake-breeze will cut the warming trend down on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a chance for a few evening showers and storms. The weekend looks dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and very warm. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s both days and near record highs. Strong thunderstorms are possible on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s later next week. There is a chance of rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

