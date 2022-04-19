BGSU receives $1.4 million STEM-related grant from the state

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University (BGSU) is one of 45 colleges and universities in the state to receive a STEM-related grant.

“STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” said BGSU Academic Investment in Math and Science (AIMS) Program Director Sarah Jurden.

The grant is a gift from the Ohio Department of Higher Education as part of its Choose Ohio First Scholarship Program.

Jurden adds that the money will be used towards several $3,000 scholarships for incoming AIMS students.

The university is also starting to recognize majors for STEM education.

“So, we think about folks who are actually training to be science teachers, being math teachers to help educate this next population of people to get excited about STEM,” said Jurden.

Not only does this new $1.4 million state fund allow the program to provide more people with scholarships, but Jurden says at BGSU, they take it a step further.

“We think about the support we offer students so yes, I can provide you a scholarship, that’s awesome, but we want to make sure we are helping folks navigate their way through their BGSU experience, through careers. Really being focused on this work-based learning aspect, which is important to the program,” Jurden said.

BGSU student and computer science major Vishwas Pallerla is someone who directly benefits from this grant.

“Growing up, my dad would just give me a lot of brainteasers and puzzles to do so engineering was sort of like a hands-on version of that and then when I started coding, I was like this is puzzles but without the physical part,” said Pallerla.

As a first-year college student, he doesn’t exactly know what he wants to do yet.

“Right now, I have no idea. My dad is in IT so probably something in that,” Pallerla said.

Jurden tells 13ABC it will only be a matter of time before his answer changes, as BGSU helps students answer that exact question.

“One of the things we really like to do is think through not just what a student is learning in the classroom, but also how is this student going to be successful when it’s time to be interviewed for jobs. When it’s time to understand why they picked a major, how their major and their work is also going to do public good,” Jurden said.

For more information on the university’s AIMS program or how to apply for a scholarship, you can go to its website.

