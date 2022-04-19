Family of Dee Ann Warner plan vigil one year after disappearance

TIPTON, Mich. (WTVG) - Nearly one year after Dee Ann Warner went missing from her home in Lenawee County, her family is planning a community vigil to honor the mother of five.

“It’s been too long and it’s time to wrap this up,” said Parker Hardy, the nephew of Warner. “It’s truly been unimaginable and I wouldn’t wish it upon anybody.”

The 52-year-old disappeared from the home she shared with her husband, Dale Warner, on Munger Road in Franklin Township in the early morning on April 25, 2021.

Attorney and investigator, Billy Little Jr., who is working with the Hardy family, released information about the case stating that Warner went missing following a “heated argument” with her husband. Since her disappearance, no credit cards have been used, no activity shown in her bank account or cell phone, and no vehicles were reported missing from the family’s property, according to a news release.

Following her disappearance, multiple searches were held across the county using drones and K9′s. The FBI, along with the Michigan State Police and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, searched the Warner property on October 11, 2021 but nothing turned up.

“There was a point where I thought that we were just spinning our wheels and didn’t know where to turn,” said Hardy. “It was getting very depressing, like we were never going to get anywhere.”

In March 2022, the family offered a $50,000 cash reward for information about Warner’s disappearance or recovery. Loved ones also started the campaign, “Justice for Dee,” which has sparked support across the state and country.

“We always said if one of us disappeared she would burn this place down trying to find us, so we are not going to let our candles burn out,” Hardy said.

Warner is a mother to five children and her daughter, Rikkell Bock, released a statement to 13abc:

“Even a year later, we don’t feel like we have anymore answers. Our kids still ask about their nana every day. We just want to know what happened to our mom. We just want to bring closure to our family’s tragedy.”

A candlelight vigil will take place April 23, 2022 at Hardy’s Farm Event Center located at 10101 Wisner Highway in Tipton, Michigan. It will include food, lanterns, speakers and prayers starting at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

“For my family, it’s going to be a really hard day and it’s going to be a lot of emotion,” said Hardy. “We are just going to have a giant prayer vigil and rally for Dee.”

As the one year mark draws near, Hardy said his family remains hopeful they will find answers an closure.

“I know there will be justice for Dee, I know there will be,” he said.

13abc stopped by the Warner property on April 19, 2022, but was told that Dale Warner was unavailable for comment.

Anyone with information on Warner’s disappearance should call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

