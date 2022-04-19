Gymnasium makeover breathes new life into The Believe Center

Traffic
Money for the project came from the City of Toledo and Housing And Urban Development funds
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you saw what the gymnasium at The Believe Center inside the Aurora Gonzalez Community Center building used to look like, you’d be impressed by what you see now.

“The backboards were wooden. If you guys know. If you came here where you were young, the backboards were wooden. The floor was cracked. It was a kitchen floor. You literally had to put water on the floor and step on the floor to get the grip,” explained Brandon Ham, who’s been coming to the center to play basketball since he was 8 years old. He’s now 32 and a coach.

The gym underwent a four-week renovation. That brought new rims, backboards, and flooring to the basketball court.

Program Director Elaina Hernandez says money for the project came from The City of Toledo and funds from Housing and Urban Development and The Department of Neighborhoods.

“And having this new gym, having a space that they feel safe in, having a place that’s clean, that they can enjoy themselves and be with their peers and just kind of get out their homes. It’s so important. We’re seeing so many kids who are really just depressed. Who feel lost. And we want to make sure that they know when they come to the Believe Center, it’s their home,” explains Hernandez.

This is the 10th anniversary of The Believe Center, but the building itself has stood in the Old South End for decades.

