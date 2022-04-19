Healthcare professionals urge kids to take advantage of vaccination event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 case numbers rise around the state, Ohio Medicaid Managed Care Plans is collaborating with local Walgreens locations this Tuesday and Wednesday for Vax on The Spot 2022.

Bradley Jackson is a Cheif Medical Officer for Anthem Medicaid Plan. He says although this event is open to all Medicaid members, it is targeted at kids.

“We want to make sure school-aged Medicaid members stay protected from this unpredictable COVID-19 virus it’s still out there.”

They even provided some incentives like a $100 gift card for any student receiving their first dose, and people can also be entered to win other big prizes.

Jackson says there is still a great need for students to get vaccinated, and now is a perfect time.

“We have realized I only 28% of those age 12 to 18 are vaccinated and only 13% of those 5 to 11-year-olds are vaccinated we’ve had the opportunity for kids to get vaccinated for several months but we still need to find these great opportunities certainly during the spring break,” says Jackson.

John McBride is a pediatrician in Toledo. He’s seen the toll COVID can take on young people.

“His intestines basically shut down, nothing was moving through. He saw me a couple of weeks after the hospital and said ‘this is the first day in five weeks that I had enough energy to put on my own clothing.’ We’re talking a 17-year-old for over a month could not dress himself,” says McBride.

McBride says although getting vaccinated on Spring Break may seem boring, it will be worth it in the long run.

“It’s so easy to imagine that everything is going to be just fine why worry about it and you know what most of the time that’s going to be true. But it isn’t always going to be true that’s why we put our seatbelts on and the same thing with vaccines,” says McBride.

Vax on The Spot 2022 Spring Break Edition

1. When: Tuesday, April 19, 11am-3pm

Where: Walgreens, 2562 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616

2. When: Wednesday, April 20 12pm-7pm

Where: Walgreens, 1330 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615

