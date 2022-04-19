It’s almost trash can cleaning season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can find dozens of companies that clean garbage bins in southern states. It’s a necessity there because of the sweltering heat. But there aren’t many of those companies here, especially with a big truck equipped to do the job quickly. There’s at least one though, and the owner is gearing up now for the summer months.

It’s a dirty job, but you don’t have to do it. Al Tawil, along with his brothers, Ali and Ahmed, started 3A Eco Cans last September.

Al Tawil tells 13abc, “My brother spotted one in Florida, a trash can-cleaning company, and, to be honest, I’ve never seen one before. I’m like, oh my God that’s brilliant. We have to bring that to northwest Ohio.”

When he saw the results for the first time: “We did it with my father, and that was the first can that we did in person. And we were blown away by the results. My dad is a fisherman, and you know what happens with fish. They go in the can, and it gets really bad.”

But Tawil says community reaction was split.

“There are some people that say, you know, that’s a service I can do myself. But that’s the same thing with lawn care or washing windows,” he explains. “So, there are some people like that, but there are some people that absolutely love it, hands down, take my money, let’s get it done.”

And he says the service goes beyond power-washing.

“We’re cleaning it a lot more effectively than most people can do it at home. We use 200-degree water; 160-degree water is actually just enough to kill most bacteria and viruses; we’re stepping it up.”

For two trash bins, all it takes is 15 minutes.

“We spray an eco-friendly degreaser in it. We let it sit for a little bit. As we’re doing that, we’ll bring down the lifter arm, we hook it up, we flip it upside down, and spray it for about 10 minutes with that 200-degree water. We bring it back down and then we spray our eco-friendly odor-neutralizer as well.”

Tawil only cleans bins from April through November because he can’t run the truck in below-freezing temperatures.

You can sign up for trash can cleaning here.

