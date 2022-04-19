Man accused of causing deadly crash posts bond

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing criminal charges after a deadly crash on I-75 earlier this month posted bond on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, caused a crash that killed two people, Andrew Jones, 19, and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, on I-75 in Cygnet on April 1. Several others were hurt in the crash.

He’s facing charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after collision involving injury, misdemeanor OVI, and misdemeanor failure to stop after collision involving injury. Police said Luderman fled the scene after the crash. The Wood County Prosecuting Attorney said Luderman has prior convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A judge set his bond at $175,000 no 10% on Monday and posted bond on Tuesday.

If convicted of all charges, Luderman would face a maximum penalty of 43.5 to 47.5 years in prison.

Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet that killed two people and injured numerous others. (Wood County Justice Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.