Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man accused of causing deadly crash posts bond

Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April 3, 2022. OSHP says Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing criminal charges after a deadly crash on I-75 earlier this month posted bond on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, caused a crash that killed two people, Andrew Jones, 19, and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, on I-75 in Cygnet on April 1. Several others were hurt in the crash.

He’s facing charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after collision involving injury, misdemeanor OVI, and misdemeanor failure to stop after collision involving injury. Police said Luderman fled the scene after the crash. The Wood County Prosecuting Attorney said Luderman has prior convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A judge set his bond at $175,000 no 10% on Monday and posted bond on Tuesday.

If convicted of all charges, Luderman would face a maximum penalty of 43.5 to 47.5 years in prison.

Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the...
Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet that killed two people and injured numerous others.(Wood County Justice Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hits house and woman with a car
After hours party ends with shots fired and a woman hit by a car
Aaron Veyon (left) remains on the run
‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer
Large fire at apartment complex
Two injured in large fire at Briar Cliff apartments
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
The cost increase means some 4-H members will not be raising cattle for the fair
Some local 4-H members will not show cattle this year because of high feed prices

Latest News

Chilly and breezy today, but still eyeing that big warming trend! Dan Smith explains.
4/19: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
BGSU AIMS Program
BGSU receives $1.4 million STEM-related grant from the state
Briar Cliff Woods fire.
Man who lost everything in apartment complex fire says he’s lucky to be alive
Men recovering after jumping from third floor after intense fire
Men recovering after jumping from third floor after intense fire