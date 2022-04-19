Man who lost everything in apartment complex fire says he’s lucky to be alive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a massive fire at the Briar Cliff Woods Apartments on Sunday.

Terrell Hawkins was getting ready for Easter church service when he heard an unnerving noise.

“I’m getting ready, next thing you know I hear a big boom. People screaming for ‘help, help.’ I go outside to my porch balcony, I see people jumping out the windows. I hurry up and call 9-1-1,” Hawkins said. “They lost everything. It’s a lot of college students that stay here. A lot of families. They lost everything.”

Richard Nickerson is a member of Compassion Church next door to the apartment complex. He says when the church became aware of the blaze, they sprung into action.

“Our doors were open. We had people and staff ready. We had food and clothes for them, whoever needed it or whoever wanted it we were available,” Nickerson said.

He went on to say it’s the church’s responsibility to be there for the community.

“We tried to do our best as a church, as a community helper, to just satisfy the need of people in an emergency.”

