Moment of Science: Photosynthesis

Last week, we very briefly mentioned how plant life undergoes photosynthesis. It’s time to dust off your nature knowledge from high school... and maybe add some more facts along the way.

* Here’s the basic principle, and we’ll do it all in one breath: Plants take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, and use water and energy from the sun to convert that to sugars it can use, releasing oxygen as a byproduct. Simple enough, right? Well, let’s get complicated. The process works in sixes, if you will: 6 water molecules and 6 carbon dioxide molecules react to form one glucose molecule and six oxygen molecules. If you reverse the process, that’s “cellular respiration”... and it’s what we do with the air around us. Flora and fauna, working together... when one’s not eating the other.

* Back to the flora, “chloroplasts” are the part of plant cells where the magic happens, with each cell using between 10 to 100 of them. The “chlorophyll” they contain is what traps the energy from the Sun... and, incidentally, those molecules absorb red and blue wavelengths, but reflect the green... hence the color of most, but not all, plant life.

* If you think all the way back to Episode 1 on how weather began, we talked about how oxygen wasn’t always a thing on Earth. The first life forms used chemosynthesis, and used chemicals like hydrogen sulfide to function instead of sunlight. Once the first photosynthetic life forms came up (bacteria, ~3.4 billion years ago), they WAY overdid it, and all the oxygen they made killed off a lot of other life that existed at the time (approx. 2 billion years ago). It took millions more years for oxygen to level out at today’s 21% of the atmosphere. Here’s the thing: for all the trees and plants we have, land-based plant life only accounts for 30% of the world’s oxygen... algae and phytoplankton in the oceans makes up the difference.

* Plants really don’t use that much energy from the sun... and it’s still quite a big range, depending on the species. (0.1 - 8%) However, photosynthesis collects nearly 130 terawatts of energy every year... that’s over 6 times as much power as humanity uses in a year, or more than 2 trillion 60-watt light bulbs.

* A final note about color: You see the green on the stems and leaves of flowers, for example, but the flashy splash of other colors depends on different pigments their DNA tells them to produce. We’ll cover that at a later date. For this week’s Moment of Science, I’m Dan Smith.

