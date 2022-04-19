Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests older people of color may face higher rates of dementia than their white counterparts.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 2 million people enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.

They found significant differences in dementia incidences among those 55 years old or older, based on race and ethnicity.

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.

And Black patients were over 1.5 times more at risk.

They also found higher risks with Asian and other minority participants.

Researchers said clinicians should be aware of the risk factors for dementia within certain groups so they can help control those factors when possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Platt Street Wednesday night.
TPD: Person shot in the chest, suspect in custody
Toledo Police Department booked and arrested a Lima man after issuing a false bomb threat in...
Man arrested after fake bomb threat at St. Vincent hospital
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Jeremy Huebner is charged with two counts of rape.
Toledo man sentenced to life in prison for child rape

Latest News

Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
LIVE: Biden expected to discuss Ukraine, Russia
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board