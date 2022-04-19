Traffic
TARTA lifts mask mandate

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Face masks are now optional for all Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) employees and customers.

“We are continuing to monitor this evolving situation and will keep customers informed every step of the way,” TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said, adding that she was pleased with employees’ and customers’ support. “We want to thank our team members for their continued commitment to safety, and our customers for their patience as we navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.”

TARTA is not alone in its decision, as several airlines and mass transit have opted to follow suit in accordance with Monday’s federal court ruling overturning the national mask mandate. The mandate which was previously extended until May 3 applied to travelers on assorted transportation including planes, trains, buses, and rideshares such as Uber and Lyft.

While the federal ruling makes mask-wearing optional for both boarding vehicles and occupying TARTA buildings, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

TARTA’s front-door boarding, which was once restricted, will now resume for all TARTA fixed-route buses. In addition, rides will remain zero-fare for TARTA vehicles through July 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

