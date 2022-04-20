Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Ups and down continue; rain tonight, 80s weekend
This dry midweek won't last long, with rain rolling back in overnight. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first half of the midweek has been sunny (if not chilly, starting in the 20s)... but clouds and rain are moving back in overnight. That should clear east through early Thursday afternoon, leaving us with highs close to 70F. Another system Friday will keep highs to the 50s again, before we rocket up to a pair of 80-degree days for the weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning
Nicholas Loving was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a shooting that took...
Bond set for man who allegedly shot his neighbor
LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Maria Sandoval was hit and killed by a driver on June 10, 2018. The driver took off before...
Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

Latest News

Near Record Warmth This Weekend
April 22nd Weather Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Breaking into sun this afternoon, but one more round of rain before we reach the weekend! Dan...
4/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Breaking into sun this afternoon, but one more round of rain before we reach the weekend! Dan...
4/21: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Very Warm Weekend On The Way
April 21st Weather Forecast