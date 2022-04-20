4/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The first half of the midweek has been sunny (if not chilly, starting in the 20s)... but clouds and rain are moving back in overnight. That should clear east through early Thursday afternoon, leaving us with highs close to 70F. Another system Friday will keep highs to the 50s again, before we rocket up to a pair of 80-degree days for the weekend!

