Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Department of Education announces more student loan changes

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some financial aid help may be coming to those who are still paying federal student loans.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s making changes to the system.

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.

The income-driven repayment program offers four repayment plans and allows those in debt to avoid loan default by lowering monthly payments based on family size and income.

It also promises loan forgiveness after at least 20-years’ worth of payments is completed.

Thousands of other borrowers will also get immediate forgiveness due to the public service loan forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning
Nicholas Loving was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a shooting that took...
Bond set for man who allegedly shot his neighbor
LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Maria Sandoval was hit and killed by a driver on June 10, 2018. The driver took off before...
Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
A man they said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman in...
Social media scam nearly turns deadly
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
A teen watches as the body of his friend is exhumed in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: Teens face reality of war in Ukraine
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
VIDEO: Junior college pitcher tackles batter; multiple players suspended