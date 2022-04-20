Dine in the 419: Zia’s Restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Should you crave chicken parmigiana or Pomodoro, perhaps you’ll give Zia’s a try.

The local Italian restaurant known for its unforgettable flavors and enchanting ambiance is this week’s Dine in the 419

On this week’s Dine in the 419, we checked out Zia’s at the Dock on the East side of Toledo.

The restaurant is authentic to its Italian roots, as the name means Aunt in Italian. If not that’s enough, the ambiance of the restaurant follows suit as its décor is tailored to resemble a home that would be akin to your Aunt’s house.

The restaurant is part of Main Street Ventures, which includes Ciao!, Real Seafood Co., and The Chop House.

Furthermore, the restaurant comes decked with specifically themed rooms, such as a library and sweeping views of the city’s skyline.

Chef Sway masterfully prepared a signature dish for the restaurant: Chicken Marsala.

The restaurant is located at 20 Main St. For store hours and a full list of their menu items, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.