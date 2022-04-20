Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dine in the 419: Zia’s Restaurant

Zia’s at the Docks is on the East Side of Toledo. It’s part of Main Street Ventures, which includes Ciao!, Real Seafood Co., and The Chop House.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Should you crave chicken parmigiana or Pomodoro, perhaps you’ll give Zia’s a try.

The local Italian restaurant known for its unforgettable flavors and enchanting ambiance is this week’s Dine in the 419

On this week’s Dine in the 419, we checked out Zia’s at the Dock on the East side of Toledo.

The restaurant is authentic to its Italian roots, as the name means Aunt in Italian. If not that’s enough, the ambiance of the restaurant follows suit as its décor is tailored to resemble a home that would be akin to your Aunt’s house.

The restaurant is part of Main Street Ventures, which includes Ciao!, Real Seafood Co., and The Chop House.

Furthermore, the restaurant comes decked with specifically themed rooms, such as a library and sweeping views of the city’s skyline.

Chef Sway masterfully prepared a signature dish for the restaurant: Chicken Marsala.

The restaurant is located at 20 Main St. For store hours and a full list of their menu items, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning
Nicholas Loving was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a shooting that took...
Bond set for man who allegedly shot his neighbor
LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Maria Sandoval was hit and killed by a driver on June 10, 2018. The driver took off before...
Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

Latest News

April 22nd Weather Forecast
April 22nd Weather Forecast
UT Mechanical Engineering Students pose with Bethany during her test run of their custom-built...
UT Mechanical Engineering students design walkers for girl with rare genetic condition
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
When you drive through Woodville on Route 20, you’ve got to slow down because the speed limit...
Dine in the 419: Speedtrap Diner
Dine in the 419: Speedtrap Diner