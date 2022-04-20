Traffic
FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

