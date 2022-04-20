Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning
Nicholas Loving was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a shooting that took...
Bond set for man who allegedly shot his neighbor
LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Maria Sandoval was hit and killed by a driver on June 10, 2018. The driver took off before...
Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
A man they said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman in...
Social media scam nearly turns deadly
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
A teen watches as the body of his friend is exhumed in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: Teens face reality of war in Ukraine
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
VIDEO: Junior college pitcher tackles batter; multiple players suspended