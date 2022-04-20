Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the Ohio Army National Guard will aid Ukraine by providing armored personnel carriers for use against continued Russian aggression.

Following a request from the Department of Defense (DOD), the Ohio Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine as part of a drawdown of DOD inventories to support the war-torn country. M-113 APCs are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.

“As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest effort in Ohio to help Ukraine combat the unprovoked attack by Russia. Earlier this month, Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety had begun collecting hundreds of pieces of surplus or expired personal protective gear for donation to members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense. More than two dozen law enforcement agencies in Ohio agreed to donate unneeded equipment, including approximately 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

Local law enforcement agencies that have not yet donated but would like to offer unneeded personal protective gear to Ukraine, should contact their nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol post to arrange for the transfer of the equipment. Delivery of the personal protective gear donations to Ukraine is being coordinated by the Fund to Aid Ukraine, a non-profit organization based in Parma that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning
Nicholas Loving was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a shooting that took...
Bond set for man who allegedly shot his neighbor
LSCO deputy involved in collision crash in Swanton.
LCSO deputy injured crash in Monclova Township
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
Maria Sandoval was hit and killed by a driver on June 10, 2018. The driver took off before...
Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

Latest News

April 22nd Weather Forecast
April 22nd Weather Forecast
UT Mechanical Engineering Students pose with Bethany during her test run of their custom-built...
UT Mechanical Engineering students design walkers for girl with rare genetic condition
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
When you drive through Woodville on Route 20, you’ve got to slow down because the speed limit...
Dine in the 419: Speedtrap Diner
Dine in the 419: Speedtrap Diner