Plans for Glass City Riverwalk unveiled
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The push to continue beautifying downtown Toledo continues!

The first phase of Glass City Metropark along the Maumee River is already open to the public, and phase two is now under construction. The plans were unveiled in the Imagination Station theater Wednesday, and work is already underway to change the face of Toledo.

Dave Zenk, the Executive Director of Toledo Metroparks explained, “It’s a huge initiative which really creates 300 acres of open space that is connected by 5 miles of multi-purpose trails, links together 6 individual neighborhoods in ways we haven’t seen, and creates the opportunity to plant tens of thousands of trees.”

Phase 2 of the Glass City Riverwalk will be about twice as big as the area already open to the public and expand it towards the Glass City Skyway. It’ll include what’s called an ice-skating ribbon or trail, different play areas for the kids, and the first restaurant in a Metropark. It’s all planned to be completed by the end of this year.

“Two years later, the rest of the Riverwalk in the downtown section and portions of International Park will be built,” said Zenk.

That portion of the project will include renovations from Main Street to the Docks on the east side of the river, and from Cherry Street to Owens Corning Parkway on the west side. Some of the most noticeable changes will include the building of a ramp up to the MLK Bridge, as well as adding a pedestrian bridge over Main Street between Glass City Metropark and International Park that’ll be installed this spring.

A levy that passed back in 2020 will pay for a significant chunk of the Riverwalk. “The voters of Lucas County overwhelmingly agreed to lean in and support really the first 50% of this initiative,” Zenk told us. “And our organization with the help of a lot of philanthropic partners, with the help of the business community, and the help of state and federal branches of government, we are pulling together the second half.”

The job is also expected to generate hundreds of jobs between building and maintaining the new facilities, as well as associated private investments nearby. The big goal of the Glass City Riverwalk project is to increase connectivity and accessibility.

Reporting in downtown Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

