Man arrested after fake bomb threat at St. Vincent hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lima man was arrested following a false bomb threat that placed St. Vincent Medical Center on a brief lockdown on Wednesday.

According to reports released by Toledo Police Department, officers were called to the hospital located at 2213 Cherry St. to investigate a bomb threat. The hospital underwent a brief lockdown as officers began investigating the claim.

Officers determined that Kyle Scheid made the threat and was extremely intoxicated. Police said the threat was fake.

The detective bureau was notified of the threat and Scheid was arrested and booked at the Lucas County jail for inducing panic.

