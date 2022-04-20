Unsolved Murder: Mother wants to know who killed her son Bill Fell

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s been six years since the murder of a young father. His mother is looking for answers. Bill Fell was shot and killed in September of 2016.

“I wish someone would come forth because it’s a wound that is still open. It hurts to know one of your children is gone and you don’t know why. So the community needs to come together because somebody knows something,” said the victim’s mother Mary Corbitt.

Corbitt says her son’s case has gone cold. She says detectives do not have enough evidence to arrest a suspect. Fell was her youngest son. She is like so many other mothers waiting for the public to speak up and give detectives information to help solve her son’s murder.

