4/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Today: AM rain, PM sun. Tomorrow: AM sun, PM rain.
Breaking into sun this afternoon, but one more round of rain before we reach the weekend! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Morning rain and afternoon sun on this Thursday will reverse for Friday, with showers rolling back in through the late afternoon and overnight. The lead-in to the weekend may be wet, but once that clears east, we have a pair of 80s on the board for weekend highs -- and our warmest Glass City Marathon in 21 years on Sunday morning! It will be short-lived, as more rain greets us Monday and sends highs back into the 40s by next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

