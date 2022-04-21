4/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Morning rain and afternoon sun on this Thursday will reverse for Friday, with showers rolling back in through the late afternoon and overnight. The lead-in to the weekend may be wet, but once that clears east, we have a pair of 80s on the board for weekend highs -- and our warmest Glass City Marathon in 21 years on Sunday morning! It will be short-lived, as more rain greets us Monday and sends highs back into the 40s by next midweek.

