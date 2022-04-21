Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

April 21st Weather Forecast

Very Warm Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the morning rain, it will be warmer and breezy with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Clouds and afternoon showers are possible on Friday. Highs will stay in the middle 50s. The weekend will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible late Sunday night. Rain is likely on Monday with a high in the middle 60s. Mid next week will be much colder with highs in the 40s and 50s, but it should be mostly sunny.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
UT Mechanical Engineering Students pose with Bethany during her test run of their custom-built...
UT Mechanical Engineering students design walkers for girl with rare genetic condition
Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning

Latest News

4/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/22/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Remember to stay hydrated this weekend, with near-record highs expected! Dan Smith has the...
4/22: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Remember to stay hydrated this weekend, with near-record highs expected! Dan Smith has the...
4/22: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Near Record Warmth This Weekend
April 22nd Weather Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/21/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast