April 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the morning rain, it will be warmer and breezy with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Clouds and afternoon showers are possible on Friday. Highs will stay in the middle 50s. The weekend will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible late Sunday night. Rain is likely on Monday with a high in the middle 60s. Mid next week will be much colder with highs in the 40s and 50s, but it should be mostly sunny.

