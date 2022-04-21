Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.
Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.(Texas Game Wardens via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The owners of a Texas seafood restaurant may face charges after nearly 30 pounds of shark fins were found inside a freezer.

In 2015, Texas banned the trade of shark fins. The law was put into effect to help crush the trade that officials say is mostly to blame for harming the shark population.

Authorities seized the fins and will use them as evidence.

A criminal case is pending against the unnamed restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a shooting in the 4000 block of Airport Highway on Friday morning.
Man in critical condition after Airport Hwy. shooting
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Escaped inmate captured in Monroe County
UT Mechanical Engineering Students pose with Bethany during her test run of their custom-built...
UT Mechanical Engineering students design walkers for girl with rare genetic condition
Ali Goins, a 29-year-old mother from Sylvania, was shot and killed in South Solon, Ohio, Easter...
Sylvania woman shot and killed in Central Ohio on Easter Morning

Latest News

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach