Case Files: The mysterious death of Maria Sandoval

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - June 10, 2018 was a rainy summer night in Toledo. That evening police say Maria Sandoval and her boyfriend went to Zingers Bar on Matzinger in Toledo for drinks. The couple both worked in the auto industry and were regulars at the bar. That night, police say the couple was arguing and Sandoval’s boyfriend left the bar and went home. Maria, who was known as Carmen or Chica, stayed and later left the bar alone on foot.

According to Toledo Police, Sandoval was walking in the road on Matzinger when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver took off before police arrived, leaving Sandoval alone.

Investigators looked at the case, had one person call in a tip about a dark colored SUV leaving the area at the time, but the lead never panned out.

“Somebody ran her over obviously and left but we don’t know who it is and there are no witnesses that can identify anybody,” says Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Police say they ruled out Sandoval’s boyfriend as a suspect and followed a few other tips but to this day, investigators are empty handed.

“There was damage to his car but we looked at it swabbed it and it was animal fiber and plant material it wasn’t him,” says Detective Goodlet.

Victor Diaz is Maria’s brother-in-law. He describes her as someone with a great personality and a great mother. Maria left behind 3 children and a family who is still coping with her death.

“It’s extremely hard and they can barely talk about it,” says Diaz.

Police have no leads or witnesses in the case and are hoping someone comes forward with information that can point them in the right direction.

For Diaz and the rest of the Sandoval family, they want justice and answers about what happened the night they lost a loved one.

“If somebody knows something please come forward because we have nothing right now,” says Diaz.

If you have any information about this case, call or text Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

