Downtown/Washington St. exit closes Monday

I75 construction in Toledo
I75 construction in Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Southbound I-75 ramp to Washington St./Downtown, Exit 202A, will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, April 25.

The closure of Exit 202A will last through late June.

Drivers are advised to use the Collingwood Blvd. exit when trying to reach downtown (Exit 202B).

From there, they turn south on Collingwood Blvd., east onto Dorr St., then south on Washington St.

